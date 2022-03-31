AMC set to vote on Grand Chief Dumas keeping his position after formal complaint

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is calling for a special Chiefs-in-Assembly in May 2022 to conduct a vote of non-confidence for Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.
This announcement follows Chief Dumas’ suspension, which occurred after a complaint was made against him by a senior staff member.
On March 18, AMC said they’d be working with Manitoba Human Resource Lawyers to investigate the complaint.
Information regarding the nature of the complaint has yet to be released.
The non-confidence vote was brought on by members of the Chiefs-in-Assembly requesting the Executive Council of Chiefs to do so.
The vote will determine whether Dumas will resume his role as Grand Chief.
According to a release, Dumas will have the chance to address the Chiefs-in-Assembly prior to the ballot.
The vote will take place regardless of the investigation’s results.
Comments