Politics

AMC set to vote on Grand Chief Dumas keeping his position after formal complaint

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 5:58 pm
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is calling for a special meeting in May to conduct a vote of non-confidence for suspended Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is calling for a special Chiefs-in-Assembly in May 2022 to conduct a vote of non-confidence for Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

This announcement follows Chief Dumas’ suspension, which occurred after a complaint was made against him by a senior staff member.

On March 18, AMC said they’d be working with Manitoba Human Resource Lawyers to investigate the complaint.

Read more: AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas suspended after complaint by senior staff member

Information regarding the nature of the complaint has yet to be released.

The non-confidence vote was brought on by members of the Chiefs-in-Assembly requesting the Executive Council of Chiefs to do so.

Read more: Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs appoints temporary leader due to investigation

The vote will determine whether Dumas will resume his role as Grand Chief.

According to a release, Dumas will have the chance to address the Chiefs-in-Assembly prior to the ballot.

The vote will take place regardless of the investigation’s results.

