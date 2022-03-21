Menu

Investigations

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs appoints temporary leader due to investigation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 7:16 pm
Arlen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs, speaks during the Assembly of First Nations' 38th annual general meeting Regina, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Dumas was suspended from his position last week after a senior staff member filed a formal complaint against him. View image in full screen
Arlen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs, speaks during the Assembly of First Nations' 38th annual general meeting Regina, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Dumas was suspended from his position last week after a senior staff member filed a formal complaint against him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

An advocacy group representing First Nations in Manitoba has appointed a temporary leader while the organization investigates a formal complaint against a prominent chief.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says Eric Redhead will take on the role of acting grand chief.

Arlen Dumas was suspended from the position last week after the organization said a senior staff member had filed a formal complaint against him.

READ MORE: AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas suspended after complaint by senior staff member

The group says in a news release that it has started reviewing its workplace harassment policies and will make changes.

Winnipeg police previously said an incident number for a complaint was generated but they could not confirm the parties involved.

Redhead is also the chief of Shamattawa First Nation, located approximately 745 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Investigation tagAMC tagArlen Dumas taggrand chief tagFormal Complaint tagEric Redhead tag

