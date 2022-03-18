AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas suspended after complaint by senior staff member

Send this page to someone via email

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has suspended Grand Chief Arlen Dumas after a formal complaint was filed against him.

The AMC’s executive council of chiefs announced the decision Friday afternoon following an emergency meeting held to discuss the complaint made against Dumas by a senior staff member.

Following the discussions and legal advise, the AMC say they’ll be working with Manitoba Human Resource Lawyers to investigate the complaint “in a manner that is impartial, neutral and objective.”

Dumas will be suspended for the duration of the investigation, the AMC said in a release.

A review of the AMC’s existing workplace harassment policies will be conducted and an acting grand chief will be appointed Monday.

The organization represents 62 of the 63 First Nations in Manitoba. It did not discuss the nature of the complaint and said no interviews would be granted at this time.

“The AMC will endeavour to provide timely updates in an ongoing manner when reasonably possible to do so,” reads an AMC release.

Winnipeg police told Global News an incident number for a complaint has been generated but they cannot confirm the parties involved.

Dumas was first elected grand chief of the AMC in 2017 and and won a bid for a second term last July.

In 2019, Dumas took a leave of absence after being accused of sending unwanted messages to a woman.

At the time Dumas said he did not pursue an intimate relationship with the woman but did message her to provide advice and guidance.

— With files from Abigail Turner and The Canadian Press