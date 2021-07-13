Menu

Politics

AMC to elect grand chief at general assembly Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 11:50 am
Incumbent Grand Chief Arlen Dumas. View image in full screen
Incumbent Grand Chief Arlen Dumas. Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) will be electing a new AMC grand chief and an Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Manitoba regional chief on Wednesday at its annual general assembly.

Although COVID-19 restrictions mean the assembly, taking place at Long Plain First Nation, will be closed to the public, AMC’s Facebook page will be livestreaming the election results as they come in.

Read more: Manitoba country singer explores barriers facing Indigenous artists

Incumbent Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is up for re-election against challengers Sheila North and David Harper — both of whom have served as grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) in the past.

Trending Stories

If North wins the election, she’ll be the first woman in history to fill the role at AMC.

Regional chief candidates include Karen Batson, Cathy Merrick, Darrell Shorting and Cindy Woodhouse.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19’s impact on Indigenous people' COVID-19’s impact on Indigenous people
COVID-19’s impact on Indigenous people – May 28, 2021

 

