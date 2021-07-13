AMC to elect grand chief at general assembly Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) will be electing a new AMC grand chief and an Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Manitoba regional chief on Wednesday at its annual general assembly.

Although COVID-19 restrictions mean the assembly, taking place at Long Plain First Nation, will be closed to the public, AMC’s Facebook page will be livestreaming the election results as they come in.

Incumbent Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is up for re-election against challengers Sheila North and David Harper — both of whom have served as grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) in the past.

If North wins the election, she’ll be the first woman in history to fill the role at AMC.

Regional chief candidates include Karen Batson, Cathy Merrick, Darrell Shorting and Cindy Woodhouse.

