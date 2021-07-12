Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Manitoba country singer explores barriers facing Indigenous artists

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Checking in with Juno-nominated Indigenous country music artist Desiree Dorion' Checking in with Juno-nominated Indigenous country music artist Desiree Dorion
Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans chats with Juno-nominated Indigenous country music artist Desiree Dorion about her latest single and the CCMA Achimotak Series which focuses on some of the challenges and barriers that Indigenous artists face.

A Juno-nominated Manitoba country artist is riding high on the success of her new single, but is also promoting an important series of conversations about some of the barriers that face Indigenous people in the music industry.

Desiree Dorion’s “Sometimes I Drink”, which has landed at number 12 on Canada’s Top Country Downloads chart, was co-written by the one of the singer’s musical heroes, Crystal Shawanda, in the country music mecca of Nashville, Tenn.

“Last January, just before the shutdown, I had the opportunity to travel down to Nashville and I had a week of co-writes booked,” Dorion told Global News.

“I reached out to Crystal and — half expected her not to say yes — I asked her if she’d be willing to sit down and do a co-write with me.

“She invited me into her home… and we sat down and in about three hours we had this song. It was pretty fun.”

Story continues below advertisement

A music video was released for the single Monday, and it’s a continuation of the exciting work Dorion has been taking on during the pandemic, which includes hosting the Achimotak series of conversations presented by the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA).

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous music pioneer Shingoose dies at 74

Episodes of Achimotak, which means “let’s talk about it together” in Swampy Cree, were featured online throughout June and are now all available on the CCMA’s social media.

Trending Stories

Dorion’s guests on the show include fellow Indigenous musicians Shawanda, Don Amero, Jade Turner, Troy Kokol, and longtime music industry veteran Alan Greyeyes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think they’re powerful conversations about some of the barriers that Indigenous artists face, and even from an industry perspective… some of the barriers systemically that affect Indigenous organizations,” she said.

“(Barriers can include) everything from not having access to guitar lessons, not having access to vocal lessons, not having access to teachers readily available who can mentor Indigenous artists from a very young age.

“That sets us back a little bit, because when we get to be at an age where we can tour or at an age where we can record, we haven’t honed those skills at the same level as an urban artist who might have had that opportunity.”

Physical distance can also be a factor, she said. Artists in remote communities often don’t have strong Internet connections — if at all — and that lack of connectivity can be difficult.

“There’s a lot of demographical and logistical and geographical barriers that face Indigenous artists on a day-to-day basis.”

Click to play video: 'Blue Jay Sessions bringing Canadian musicians together' Blue Jay Sessions bringing Canadian musicians together
Blue Jay Sessions bringing Canadian musicians together – Aug 24, 2020

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Music tagCCMA tagManitoba music tagCanadian Country Music Association tagindigenous music tagDesiree Dorion tagAchimotak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers