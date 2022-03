Send this page to someone via email

Students and staff at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, B.C. are being asked to shelter in place Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said officers have received “information of a potential imminent threat” to the campus.

Police did not elaborate on the threat at this time.

Everyone is asked to shelter in place or stay away right now.

Surrey RCMP has received information of a potential imminent threat to KPU Surrey campus. If you are on campus, please shelter in place pending further updates. Otherwise please stay away from campus. pic.twitter.com/x6eC8cwhsG — KwantlenU (@KwantlenU) March 31, 2022

More to come.