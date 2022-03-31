Discussions with record label keep Kelowna, B.C. singer’s dreams alive

Send this page to someone via email

Singer-songwriter Scotty Berg has become a known entity around Kelowna.

The 14-year-old has busked, belted out the anthem at local hockey games, performed at pubs and other well-packed venues — all to a supportive audience.

News about this teenage crooner won’t likely be a city secret for much longer, though.

“We just had a conversation with a record label this afternoon,” his dad Stephen — who jokingly refers to himself as Scotty’s “Dadager” — said Wednesday before his son stepped on stage at Barn Owl Brewing for a performance.

They’re “going to have to talk about it,” Stephen said.

But as long as the 14-year-old remains passionate about his music, he and Scotty’s mom will be happy to support him in whatever comes next.

Plus, Stephen has an inkling that Scotty is really on to something.

“If he goes big, it’s great,” he said, adding that it’s his enthusiasm for his art that matters most.

For five years, Scotty has remained pretty steadfast in his love for performing and has kept his eye on one day getting on stage at Madison Square Garden.

It’s a far cry from being a busker in Kelowna, but considering how long he’s been working at it, he has plenty of time.

View image in full screen Scotty Berg and Justin Moore performed together in recent years.

Music caught Scotty’s attention when he was around eight years old. Since then, he realized he wanted to sing.

His parents signed him up for vocal lessons at his urging and he said “fell in love with it.”

He kept singing, so he kept going and two years ago he started to learn the guitar.

“It’s going pretty good,” he said. Then, a year ago, he saw how the pandemic was causing strain and he decided to write a song.

He has a few originals under his belt now and a recording session may be in the offing.

For now, he’s offering his fan base songs through both TikTok and Instagram and has high hopes that he turns the right heads.

“Some sparks have happened and I am really grateful for it,” he said.

Grateful, but not surprised.

“I see the potential in myself, “ he said, saying the positivity of people who are encouraging him to keep reaching for the stars helps buoy his spirits as well.

That’s not to say he’s not already run into some conflict or those who aren’t buying into his larger-than-life dreams. When you promote your music through social media, there’s an ocean of negativity waiting to seep through.

That’s where his father comes in particularly handy, screening and erasing the negative commentators.

Those that Berg does see, however, aren’t keeping him back.

“(You) have to stay with the positive side,” he said.