Consumer

Sask. NDP loses motion to suspend or rebate provincial fuel tax collection

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 3:43 pm
Sask. NDP loses motion to suspend or rebate provincial fuel tax collection - image View image in full screen
Global News

The Saskatchewan NDP introduced an emergency motion in the legislature Thursday calling on the provincial government to either suspend or rebate provincial fuel tax collection in the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Official Opposition Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon introduced the motion. It did not succeed with only 11 members voting for it and 39 members voting against, including all Saskatchewan Party MLAs present at the legislative assembly.

Read more: Potash, oil drive revenue growth in Saskatchewan

“The (Russia-Ukraine) war’s impact on commodity markets has made the affordability squeeze so much worse. Why won’t this government get with the reality that people are facing and take the steps to make life more affordable for Saskatchewan people and families today,” Wotherspoon said.

“It isn’t just today, we understand there are challenges today but is each and everyday this government considers affordability,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer responded.

The NDP called on the Saskatchewan Party government earlier this month to provide relief at the pumps in the form of a gas price relief program.

Gas prices in some provinces will rise on Friday when the federal carbon tax increases.

Read more: The federal carbon tax is set to rise April 1. How will that affect gas prices?

Drivers in the province will be paying an estimated extra 2.2 cents per litre of gas, for a total of 11 cents per litre come Friday.

In Saskatchewan, drivers pay 15 cents a litre on gasoline and diesel in provincial fuel taxes.

— with files from Global News Craig Lord, David Giles and Connor O’Donovan

