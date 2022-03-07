Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan NDP calls on province to provide relief at the pumps

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 5:04 pm
Gas prices in Saskatoon on Monday, March 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Gas prices in Saskatoon on Monday, March 7, 2022. Slavo Kutas / Global News

The Opposition NDP is calling on the Saskatchewan Party government to provide relief for residents due to spiraling fuel prices.

Finance critic Trent Wotherspoon said the province needs to develop a gas price relief program due to current global economic uncertainty.

“These are extraordinary circumstances and the current increase at the pump is directly tied to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on the Russian government,” Wotherspoon said in a release Monday.

“These sanctions are crucial to continuing the pressure on Putin’s regime, but we must ensure already-stretched Saskatchewan families are protected where possible.”

Read more: Gas prices continue to hit new records. Here’s how to save at the pump

Wotherspoon didn’t say how much relief the Saskatchewan NDP is seeking, but noted a litre of gas cost 43 cents a litre more than it did on March 7, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

He did say the province could temporarily bypass the fuel tax to give families some relief.

It would soften the impact of price increase at the pump, along with rising costs for food, clothing and other basic necessities, he said.

Saskatchewan has one of the highest sales taxes on fuel among the provinces.

Trending Stories

Consumers pay 15 cents a litre on gasoline and diesel, nine cents a litre on propane and 1.5 cents on a litre of aviation fuel.

The Saskatchewan government has not responded to Wotherspoon’s proposal.

Read more: Alberta to stop collecting fuel tax, announces electricity rebates

On Monday, Alberta announced it would stop collecting the provincial fuel tax as of April 1, which would lower costs at the pump by 13 cents a litre.

The Alberta government also said it is introducing a $150 electricity rebate.

Wotherspoon said the province budgeted West Texas Intermediate oil prices at $54.33 a barrel in the 2021-22 budget. It is currently selling at over $100 a barrel.

“We are anticipating large increases to provincial revenue from our natural resource sectors but those increased revenues have not made it down to working families just trying to make ends meet at the end of the month,” Wotherspoon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That needs to change. Saskatchewan families need a break.”

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is expected to table a provincial budget on March 23.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Russia’s invasion only partially fuelling sky-high gas prices' Russia’s invasion only partially fuelling sky-high gas prices
Russia’s invasion only partially fuelling sky-high gas prices
