Saskatchewan NDP calls on province to provide relief at the pumps

The Opposition NDP is calling on the Saskatchewan Party government to provide relief for residents due to spiraling fuel prices.

Finance critic Trent Wotherspoon said the province needs to develop a gas price relief program due to current global economic uncertainty.

“These are extraordinary circumstances and the current increase at the pump is directly tied to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on the Russian government,” Wotherspoon said in a release Monday.

“These sanctions are crucial to continuing the pressure on Putin’s regime, but we must ensure already-stretched Saskatchewan families are protected where possible.”

Wotherspoon didn’t say how much relief the Saskatchewan NDP is seeking, but noted a litre of gas cost 43 cents a litre more than it did on March 7, 2021.

He did say the province could temporarily bypass the fuel tax to give families some relief.

It would soften the impact of price increase at the pump, along with rising costs for food, clothing and other basic necessities, he said.

Saskatchewan has one of the highest sales taxes on fuel among the provinces.

Consumers pay 15 cents a litre on gasoline and diesel, nine cents a litre on propane and 1.5 cents on a litre of aviation fuel.

The Saskatchewan government has not responded to Wotherspoon’s proposal.

On Monday, Alberta announced it would stop collecting the provincial fuel tax as of April 1, which would lower costs at the pump by 13 cents a litre.

The Alberta government also said it is introducing a $150 electricity rebate.

Wotherspoon said the province budgeted West Texas Intermediate oil prices at $54.33 a barrel in the 2021-22 budget. It is currently selling at over $100 a barrel.

“We are anticipating large increases to provincial revenue from our natural resource sectors but those increased revenues have not made it down to working families just trying to make ends meet at the end of the month,” Wotherspoon said.

“That needs to change. Saskatchewan families need a break.”

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is expected to table a provincial budget on March 23.

— with files from The Canadian Press

