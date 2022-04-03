Grammy Awards 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

Every year, some of the best and most outrageous fashion is on display at the Grammys.

The 64th Grammy Awards saw A-list musicians from a wide range of genres and countries hit the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

From classic black-tie attire to bold statement pieces and unusual designs, many Hollywood celebrities caught the eyes of viewers, though not always for the right reasons.

This year, the colour pink was everywhere on the carpet. From massive, frilly ballgowns to structured pantsuits, hot pink was the colour of choice for both men and women.

Shiny and sheer fabrics reigned supreme as well, featured in designs from slip dresses to pastel-coloured men’s suits, elevating the 2022 Grammy’s fashion to the next, modern level. There was also plenty of sequins, with celebs sporting bold, shimmering outfits.

However, not all of the celebs were on trend. In fact, some missed the mark completely.

Justin Bieber looked like he’d been swallowed up by his oversized, straight-cut suit. Even his hands were nowhere to be seen under the long sleeves. Plus, his pink toque — though very Canadian — was doing no favours on the red carpet.

Other celebs however, made all the right choices. Paris Hilton looked as glamorous as ever in her skin-tight, sheer, silver dress and cape. Billy Porter also looked fabulous in his hot pink pantsuit, complete with a train and silver clutch.

Below are some of our favourite and least favourite fashions of the night.

Best Dressed

Tiffany Haddish

View image in full screen Tiffany Haddish/Getty Images.

Sofia Carson

View image in full screen Sofia Carson/Getty Images. Getty

Billy Porter

View image in full screen Billy Porter/Getty Images. Getty

BTS

View image in full screen BTS/Getty Images. Getty

Chrissy Teigen

View image in full screen Chrissy Teigen/Getty Images.

Paris Hilton

View image in full screen Paris Hilton/Getty Images. Getty

Megan Thee Stallion

View image in full screen Megan Thee Stallion/Getty Images. Getty

Lil Nas X

View image in full screen Lil Nas X/Getty Images. Getty

Doja Cat

View image in full screen Doja Cat/Getty Images. Getty

Trevor Noah

View image in full screen Trevor Noah/Getty Images. Getty

Tinashe

View image in full screen Tinashe/Getty Images. Getty

Lady Gaga

View image in full screen Lady Gaga/Getty Images. Getty

Worst Dressed

Carrie Underwood

View image in full screen Carrie Underwood/Getty Images. Getty

Omer Fedi

View image in full screen Omer Fedi/Getty Images. Getty

Billie Eilish

View image in full screen Billie Eilish/Getty Images. Getty

Cynthia Erivo

View image in full screen Cynthia Erivo/Getty Images. Getty

H.E.R.

View image in full screen H.E.R./Getty Images. Getty

Yola

View image in full screen Yola/Getty Images. Getty

FINNEAS

View image in full screen FINNEAS/Getty Images. Getty

Justin Bieber

View image in full screen Justin Bieber/Getty Images. Getty

Grandmaster Flash

View image in full screen Grandmaster Flash/Getty Images. Getty

Jared Leto

View image in full screen Jared Leto/Getty Images. Getty

Avril Lavine

View image in full screen Avril Lavigne/Getty Images. Getty