Grammy Awards 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Every year, some of the best and most outrageous fashion is on display at the Grammys.
The 64th Grammy Awards saw A-list musicians from a wide range of genres and countries hit the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.
From classic black-tie attire to bold statement pieces and unusual designs, many Hollywood celebrities caught the eyes of viewers, though not always for the right reasons.
This year, the colour pink was everywhere on the carpet. From massive, frilly ballgowns to structured pantsuits, hot pink was the colour of choice for both men and women.
Shiny and sheer fabrics reigned supreme as well, featured in designs from slip dresses to pastel-coloured men’s suits, elevating the 2022 Grammy’s fashion to the next, modern level. There was also plenty of sequins, with celebs sporting bold, shimmering outfits.
However, not all of the celebs were on trend. In fact, some missed the mark completely.
Justin Bieber looked like he’d been swallowed up by his oversized, straight-cut suit. Even his hands were nowhere to be seen under the long sleeves. Plus, his pink toque — though very Canadian — was doing no favours on the red carpet.
Other celebs however, made all the right choices. Paris Hilton looked as glamorous as ever in her skin-tight, sheer, silver dress and cape. Billy Porter also looked fabulous in his hot pink pantsuit, complete with a train and silver clutch.
Below are some of our favourite and least favourite fashions of the night.
Best Dressed
Tiffany Haddish
Sofia Carson
