Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Grammy Awards 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 9:14 pm
Chrissy Teigen and Carrie Underwood at the 2022 Grammy Awards. View image in full screen
Chrissy Teigen and Carrie Underwood at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Getty

Every year, some of the best and most outrageous fashion is on display at the Grammys.

The 64th Grammy Awards saw A-list musicians from a wide range of genres and countries hit the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

From classic black-tie attire to bold statement pieces and unusual designs, many Hollywood celebrities caught the eyes of viewers, though not always for the right reasons.

This year, the colour pink was everywhere on the carpet. From massive, frilly ballgowns to structured pantsuits, hot pink was the colour of choice for both men and women.

Shiny and sheer fabrics reigned supreme as well, featured in designs from slip dresses to pastel-coloured men’s suits, elevating the 2022 Grammy’s fashion to the next, modern level. There was also plenty of sequins, with celebs sporting bold, shimmering outfits.

Story continues below advertisement

However, not all of the celebs were on trend. In fact, some missed the mark completely.

Justin Bieber looked like he’d been swallowed up by his oversized, straight-cut suit. Even his hands were nowhere to be seen under the long sleeves. Plus, his pink toque — though very Canadian — was doing no favours on the red carpet.

Read more: Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic wins Song of the Year, Foo Fighters sweep rock awards

Other celebs however, made all the right choices. Paris Hilton looked as glamorous as ever in her skin-tight, sheer, silver dress and cape. Billy Porter also looked fabulous in his hot pink pantsuit, complete with a train and silver clutch.

Below are some of our favourite and least favourite fashions of the night.

Best Dressed

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish/Getty Images View image in full screen
Tiffany Haddish/Getty Images.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Sofia Carson/Getty Images. Getty

 

Story continues below advertisement

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) View image in full screen
Billy Porter/Getty Images. Getty

BTS

BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
BTS/Getty Images. Getty

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Getty Images View image in full screen
Chrissy Teigen/Getty Images.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Paris Hilton/Getty Images. Getty

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Megan Thee Stallion/Getty Images. Getty

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Lil Nas X/Getty Images. Getty

Doja Cat

Trending Stories
Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Doja Cat/Getty Images. Getty

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Trevor Noah/Getty Images. Getty

Tinashe

Tinashe attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Tinashe/Getty Images. Getty

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Lady Gaga/Getty Images. Getty

Worst Dressed

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 Grammys. View image in full screen
Carrie Underwood/Getty Images. Getty

Omer Fedi

Omer Fedi attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Omer Fedi/Getty Images. Getty

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Billie Eilish/Getty Images. Getty

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) View image in full screen
Cynthia Erivo/Getty Images. Getty

H.E.R.

H.E.R. attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
H.E.R./Getty Images. Getty

Yola

Yola attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Yola/Getty Images. Getty

FINNEAS

FINNEAS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
FINNEAS/Getty Images. Getty

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Justin Bieber/Getty Images. Getty

Grandmaster Flash

Grandmaster Flash attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) View image in full screen
Grandmaster Flash/Getty Images. Getty

Jared Leto

Jared Leto attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.. View image in full screen
Jared Leto/Getty Images. Getty

Avril Lavine

Avril Lavigne arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Avril Lavigne/Getty Images. Getty
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Grammys tagGrammy Awards tagRed carpet taggrammys 2022 tagbest dressed tagGrammys Red Carpet tagGrammys Fashion taggrammy awards 2022 tagGrammy Awards fashion taggrammys best dressed taggrammys pink taggrammys worst dressed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers