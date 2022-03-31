Work begins on new Urgent Care Centre in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced Thursday that work is underway on Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre.

The facility will offer residents an alternative to emergency departments for illnesses and injuries that are not life-threatening.

Upon completion, this facility will provide more timely access for health-care issues needing immediate medical attention, including injury care, basic diagnostic services and mental health and addiction supports.

“This new centre will give people access to safe and appropriate care, including mental health and addictions services, 24 hours a day, every day,” stated Health Minister Paul Merriman in a media release. “It will be a key resource for people who need care quickly, but who do not require a trip to emergency.”

Graham Construction, the project’s construction manager, has mobilized equipment at 1350 Albert St. to prepare the site. Construction is expected to start this spring and should be largely completed by early next year

The province confirms that local traffic will not be impacted.

“We’re extremely pleased to see this project getting underway,” stated SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Jim Reiter. “The Regina Urgent Care Centre will be a valuable asset in reducing wait times in the city’s emergency departments.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will own and operate the facility and will also be planning for staffing with a multidisciplinary care team, including mental health professionals, to provide patients better access to urgent medical attention for a variety of needs.

The province said this project is part of the government’s $7.5 billion capital plan to stimulate economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

