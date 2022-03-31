Final report into fatal train derailment near B.C.-Alta. border to be released by TSB Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its final report Thursday into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.

Three Canadian Pacific Railway employees were killed in February 2019 when 99 grain cars and two locomotives plummeted off a bridge near Field, B.C.

The derailment prompted a criminal investigation by the RCMP that Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says continues with no timeline for completion.

The families of two of the three men who died filed a lawsuit last April alleging negligence against Canadian Pacific, its CEO, board of directors, CP police and the federal minister of transport.

The Transportation Safety Board has said the westbound train, with its air brakes on, was parked on a grade when it started rolling on its own, gaining speeds far above the limit for the mountain pass.

The agency said handbrakes were not applied and the train barrelled along for three kilometres before derailing at a curve in the tracks ahead of the bridge.