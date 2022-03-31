Menu

Canada

Final report into fatal train derailment near B.C.-Alta. border to be released by TSB Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2022 10:32 am
The train derailment near Field, B.C. in 2019 sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. View image in full screen
The train derailment near Field, B.C. in 2019 sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its final report Thursday into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.

Three Canadian Pacific Railway employees were killed in February 2019 when 99 grain cars and two locomotives plummeted off a bridge near Field, B.C.

Read more: Transportation Safety Board to release report this week on fatal B.C. train derailment

The derailment prompted a criminal investigation by the RCMP that Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says continues with no timeline for completion.

The families of two of the three men who died filed a lawsuit last April alleging negligence against Canadian Pacific, its CEO, board of directors, CP police and the federal minister of transport.

The Transportation Safety Board has said the westbound train, with its air brakes on, was parked on a grade when it started rolling on its own, gaining speeds far above the limit for the mountain pass.

Click to play video: 'Independent criminal investigation into 2019 Field, B.C. train derailment' Independent criminal investigation into 2019 Field, B.C. train derailment
Independent criminal investigation into 2019 Field, B.C. train derailment – Jan 29, 2020

The agency said handbrakes were not applied and the train barrelled along for three kilometres before derailing at a curve in the tracks ahead of the bridge.

