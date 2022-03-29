Menu

Canada

Transportation Safety Board to release report this week on fatal B.C. train derailment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2022 9:42 pm
In the 2019 derailment, 99 grain cars and two locomotives plummet off a bridge near Field, B.C., killing three CPR employees. View image in full screen
In the 2019 derailment, 99 grain cars and two locomotives plummet off a bridge near Field, B.C., killing three CPR employees. JMC

An investigation report into a fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday.

The derailment in February 2019 caused 99 grain cars and two locomotives to plummet off a bridge near Field, B.C., killing three Canadian Pacific Railway employees.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer were in the lead locomotive and had just taken over from another crew when the train started moving on its own.

Read more: 3 CP Railway employees from Calgary killed in major train derailment near Field, B.C.

Following a preliminary review, RCMP began a criminal investigation in December 2020.

The Transportation Safety Board has said the westbound train had been parked on a grade with its air brakes applied for two hours when it began rolling on its own.

After gaining considerable speed, and with no handbrakes applied, the train eventually derailed at a curve in the tracks ahead of the bridge.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
