Canada

Mass shooting inquiry: Commission to detail how shooter escaped Sunday morning

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 8:21 am
WATCH LIVE: The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Thursday.

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Thursday.

The Mass Casualty Commission is expected to focus on the Glenholme area and Debert, N.S., which the killer passed through during his rampage.

The inquiry will also hear about the deaths of Kristen Beaton and Heather O’Brien.

Read more: Mass shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed

In Wednesday’s sitting, the inquiry revealed new details from the morning hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The morning after the gunman murdered 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware that he had resumed his killing until frantic 911 calls started coming in from two locations shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Two documents released by the inquiry made it clear that as day broke on April 19, 2020, most Nova Scotians were unaware of the mayhem that had begun the night before.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Click to play video: '‘It’s a war zone’: RCMP officers testify at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry' ‘It’s a war zone’: RCMP officers testify at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
