Canada

Mass shooting inquiry: Commission to hear timeline of early hours of April 19, 2020

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 8:11 am
WATCH LIVE: The Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes.

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Wednesday.

In its last sitting Monday, the inquiry heard testimony from the first three RCMP officers who responded to the shooting.

They were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls. All three officers said they were concerned the description of the vehicle may have been misleading because exaggerated complaints to police are often made by people with mental illness.

Read more: Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police cruiser

Their testimony marked the first time the inquiry has heard from anyone directly involved in the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

On Wednesday, the inquiry is expected to detail what happened in the communities of Wentworth and West Wentworth the morning of Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The inquiry will be releasing two foundational documents laying out witness accounts from that Sunday morning, and providing a detailed timeline of the sequence of events.

According to the Mass Casualty Commission’s calendar, there may also be witness questioning.

More to come.

— With files from the Canadian Press.

