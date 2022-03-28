Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia to hear testimony from three RCMP officers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 7:50 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s partner' Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s partner
Nearly two years ago, 22 people died in Portapique, N.S., when a gunman went on a shooting rampage. The public inquiry examining that tragedy will resume at the end of the month and will hear from three RCMP officers who responded. As Ross Lord reports, commissioners also plan to call the person who knew the gunman best – Mar 12, 2022

The public inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives resumes today with testimony expected from the first three RCMP officers to arrive at the chaotic scene in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020.

The testimony will mark the first time the inquiry hears from anyone directly involved in the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

Lawyers for some of the victims’ families have said they are worried the inquiry’s rules will limit their ability to directly question the officers and other witnesses.

The inquiry’s three commissioners have said participating lawyers must ask permission before they can cross-examine any witness, a rule that is unusual for public inquiries.

Read more: RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer

Story continues below advertisement

The three first responders scheduled to testify are constables Stuart Beselt, Adam Merchant and Aaron Patton, who have already provided previous, closed-door statements to the RCMP and the commission.

Trending Stories

The RCMP and the union that represents officers had argued their members should be exempt from testifying because it would be too traumatic for them, but the commissioners rejected that request.

The trio, however, will not face regular questioning from inquiry lawyers. Instead, they will take part in a so-called witness panel, with the initial round of questions coming from the commission’s counsel.

Read more: Communication snafus plagued RCMP’s response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents

In their previous statements, the three officers confirmed that within minutes of arriving in Portapique at 10:25 p.m., they donned body armour, armed themselves with semi-automatic carbines and quickly moved into the dark, rural enclave where an active shooter had already killed several people.

Testimony is also expected later from five supervising RCMP officers and four senior Mounties, including RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Portapique tagCanada mass shooting tagMass Shooting Inquiry tagNova Scotia inquiry tagNS public inquiry tagNS murder inquiry tagRCMP testimony tagwitness panel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers