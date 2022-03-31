Edmonton Elks sign American linebacker Mar’quess Daniels

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks made two roster moves Wednesday with one player coming in and another on the way out.

The team signed American linebacker Mar’quess Daniels while releasing Canadian defensive back Josh Woodman, who played seven games for the Elks last season.

Daniels joins comes to northern Alberta after playing college football at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.

A Connecticut native, Daniels played in university from 2019 to 2021, accumulating 149 total tackles and 12 sacks during his time there.

Woodman is a veteran of 49 career CFL regular season games, with 52 total tackles with one interception and one forced fumble.

The Ontario-born player was selected 44th overall in the 2016 CFL Draft by Edmonton. The former second team All-Canadian went on to play with Edmonton from 2016 to 2018, before spending one season with the B.C Lions in 2019.

