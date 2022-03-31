Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks sign American linebacker Mar’quess Daniels

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 1:29 am
The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Elks made two roster moves Wednesday with one player coming in and another on the way out.

The team signed American linebacker Mar’quess Daniels while releasing Canadian defensive back Josh Woodman, who played seven games for the Elks last season.

Daniels joins comes to northern Alberta after playing college football at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.

READ MORE: Kicker Sergio Castillo signs 2-year deal with Edmonton Elks

A Connecticut native, Daniels played in university from 2019 to 2021, accumulating 149 total tackles and 12 sacks during his time there.

Trending Stories

Woodman is a veteran of 49 career CFL regular season games, with 52 total tackles with one interception and one forced fumble.

The Ontario-born player was selected 44th overall in the 2016 CFL Draft by Edmonton. The former second team All-Canadian went on to play with Edmonton from 2016 to 2018, before spending one season with the B.C Lions in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Checking in with Elks president Victor Cui after his first month on the job' Checking in with Elks president Victor Cui after his first month on the job
Checking in with Elks president Victor Cui after his first month on the job – Feb 21, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagFootball tagEdmonton tagEdmonton Elks tagCanadian Football tagCFL Football tagroster moves tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers