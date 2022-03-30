Hamilton council approves increased enforcement of encampments in city parks

Send this page to someone via email

The question of whether homeless encampments should, or should not, be left alone in Hamilton parks has prompted another heated debate.

Wednesday’s discussion ended with city council voting 11-4 in favour of a dedicated 24/7 enforcement team, to issue trespass notices against encampment residents within 12-to-72 hours of a first complaint.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr says heightened enforcement in needed, heading into the spring and summer months, in light of violence, drug use and other issues related to encampments.

“Those are impacts that are the direct result of an enforcement process that’s open-ended,” complains Farr, “and that allows for encampments to be entrenched.”

Farr adds that he presented his motion on behalf of “a concerned, growing and fearful public.”

The city expects to spend $416,000 this year on the dedicated enforcement team, which will operate in addition to its eight-member housing outreach team.

Opponents of the heightened enforcement include Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann who says, “you don’t respond to a system in crisis with enforcement, you respond to a system in crisis with investment.”

Nann adds that councillors have previously indicated their desire for “a robust shelter and permanent housing solution, with the wraparound supports that our residents need.”

Staff indicate that more than 1,000 people have been permanently housed by the city over the past two years, however another 600 are living in Hamilton’s shelter system.

As spring begins, Director of Housing Edward John estimates that about 25 people are currently living within about 10 encampments throughout the city.

