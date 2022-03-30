Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect in string of Vancouver, Richmond robberies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 5:40 pm
Do you recognize this man? If so, you're urged to contact police. Vancouver police

Vancouver police have released a photo in an effort to track down the suspect in a string of robberies in the region.

Police allege the suspect robbed two Vancouver businesses at knifepoint on Jan. 15. The same man is accused of committing five robberies in Richmond the same day, police said.

Police said the suspect tried to rob the Marine Gateway Liquor Store near Cambie Street and Southwest Marine Drive, but fled without getting any money when staff called 911.

About a half an hour later, police allege he demanded cash at the London Drugs at Granville and Georgia streets.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, with short hair and either a moustache of a full beard.

He was wearing a black puffy jacket, a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Vancouver police and the Richmond RCMP are collaborating on the file, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

