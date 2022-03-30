Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police have charged a male youth after a male victim was shot with a BB gun in the city’s north end Tuesday night.

Police say two youths confronted a man outside his Compton St. residence at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday before shooting him with a BB gun and pepper-spraying him.

The youths allegedly fled the scene while the man was treated by Frontenac Paramedics.

Police say the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

About 10:00 p.m., police arrested one of the youths at a Conacher St. address. He was brought to police headquarters before being released with a court date.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

2:38 Kingstonians band together to bring Ukrainian children to Canada Kingstonians band together to bring Ukrainian children to Canada

The second youth, who has not yet been located, is facing a charge of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.