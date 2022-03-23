Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. police asking for assistance identifying stabbing suspects

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 3:52 pm
Kingston police say the two men pictured are suspects in the stabbing of another man in the early morning hours of Friday, March 18.
Kingston police say the two men pictured are suspects in the stabbing of another man in the early morning hours of Friday, March 18. Global Kingston

Kingston police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men in connection with an early morning stabbing on Friday, March 18.

According to police, sometime after 1 a.m. a man was stabbed in an alleyway near Brock and Division streets.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to hospital for treatment.

Police say the stabbing was “not random” and happened after the victim had a verbal altercation with the suspects.

According to police, the two suspects are men with one described as six feet three inches tall and the other as six feet one inch tall, both approximately between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jamie Graham with the Kingston police either by phone at (613) 549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@KingstonPolice.ca.

