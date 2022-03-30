1 arrested after stolen travel trailer, ATVs, vessels, tools recovered by Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces multiple theft-related charges following an investigation by Bancroft OPP.

As part of an investigation, OPP on March 17 executed a search warrant at a property in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Investigators recovered a stolen 2018 Jayco travel trailer worth $50,000, along with a large quantity of stolen property including all-terrain vehicles, chainsaws, power tools, vessels, fishing gear, outboard motors and a generator.

“Owners of some items have already been identified and contacted, as they had earlier reported specific items missing or stolen,” the OPP reported on Wednesday.

Steven Scott, 45, of Hastings Highlands, was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stole property under $5,000 and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on April 12.

Bancroft OPP say if you have been a victim of a break and enter or theft and have not reported missing items please contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Be prepared to provide proof of ownership of property by documents and/or written statements to police.

“The Bancroft OPP detachment wish to remind you to record serial numbers of your property and firearms. If your property does not have a serial number mark it with an identifier and take photographs in case you do happen to be a victim of a theft or break and enter,” the OPP stated.