Crime

1 arrested after stolen travel trailer, ATVs, vessels, tools recovered by Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 3:49 pm
Bancroft OPP recovered a number of stolen items including a travel trailer and fishing boats on March 17. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP recovered a number of stolen items including a travel trailer and fishing boats on March 17. Bancroft OPP

A man faces multiple theft-related charges following an investigation by Bancroft OPP.

As part of an investigation, OPP on March 17 executed a search warrant at a property in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Investigators recovered a stolen 2018 Jayco travel trailer worth $50,000, along with a large quantity of stolen property including all-terrain vehicles, chainsaws, power tools, vessels, fishing gear, outboard motors and a generator.

“Owners of some items have already been identified and contacted, as they had earlier reported specific items missing or stolen,” the OPP reported on Wednesday.

Read more: Several dozen firearm charges laid after weapons, ammo found at Bancroft home: OPP

 

Steven Scott, 45, of Hastings Highlands, was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stole property under $5,000 and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on April 12.

Bancroft OPP say if you have been a victim of a break and enter or theft and have not reported missing items please contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Be prepared to provide proof of ownership of property by documents and/or written statements to police.

“The Bancroft OPP detachment wish to remind you to record serial numbers of your property and firearms. If your property does not have a serial number mark it with an identifier and take photographs in case you do happen to be a victim of a theft or break and enter,” the OPP stated.

