Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Several dozen firearm charges laid after weapons, ammo found at Bancroft home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 4:33 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP charged two men after finding multiple firearms at a home in February 2022. Global News file

Two Bancroft, Ont., men each face more than 40 firearm-related charges following a dispute at a Bancroft residence in late February.

On Monday, Bancroft OPP released details of an incident that occurred on Feb. 20 at a residence on Monck Street in the town.

Read more: 13 firearms still missing from theft of 2,000 in Peterborough: police

Police say while investigating a reported dispute at the residence, officers located “numerous” firearms that were not properly stored. Officers seized the firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

On Feb. 26, OPP executed a search warrant at the same residence and seized several more firearms and a quantity of ammo.

Trending Stories

Jonathan Rallison, 27, and Bradley Rallison, 58, both of Bancroft, were arrested and each were charged with 12 counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan was additionally charged with 15 counts of breach of firearm regulations — storing a firearm or restricted weapon; Bradley was charged with two counts.

Jonathan was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 22, OPP said Monday.

Click to play video: 'A Toronto man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2020' A Toronto man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guns tagFirearms tagFirearm tagGun tagWeapons tagBancroft tagBancroft OPP tagBancroft firearms tagBancroft guns tagMonck Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers