Several dozen firearm charges laid after weapons, ammo found at Bancroft home: OPP

Two Bancroft, Ont., men each face more than 40 firearm-related charges following a dispute at a Bancroft residence in late February.

On Monday, Bancroft OPP released details of an incident that occurred on Feb. 20 at a residence on Monck Street in the town.

Police say while investigating a reported dispute at the residence, officers located “numerous” firearms that were not properly stored. Officers seized the firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

On Feb. 26, OPP executed a search warrant at the same residence and seized several more firearms and a quantity of ammo.

Jonathan Rallison, 27, and Bradley Rallison, 58, both of Bancroft, were arrested and each were charged with 12 counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Jonathan was additionally charged with 15 counts of breach of firearm regulations — storing a firearm or restricted weapon; Bradley was charged with two counts.

Jonathan was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 22, OPP said Monday.