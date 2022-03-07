Several dozen firearm charges laid after weapons, ammo found at Bancroft home: OPP

Two Bancroft, Ont., men each face more than 40 firearm-related charges following a dispute at a Bancroft residence in late February.
On Monday, Bancroft OPP released details of an incident that occurred on Feb. 20 at a residence on Monck Street in the town.
Police say while investigating a reported dispute at the residence, officers located “numerous” firearms that were not properly stored. Officers seized the firearms and a quantity of ammunition.
On Feb. 26, OPP executed a search warrant at the same residence and seized several more firearms and a quantity of ammo.
Jonathan Rallison, 27, and Bradley Rallison, 58, both of Bancroft, were arrested and each were charged with 12 counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Jonathan was additionally charged with 15 counts of breach of firearm regulations — storing a firearm or restricted weapon; Bradley was charged with two counts.
Jonathan was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 22, OPP said Monday.
