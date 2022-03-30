1 person taken to hospital after fire at Suncor’s Edmonton Refinery

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning following a fire at a refinery east of Edmonton.
Suncor Energy said a fire broke out at its Edmonton Refinery in Sherwood Park at around 6:40 a.m.
The refinery’s response plan was initiated and the area was evacuated. Suncor said the fire was extinguished and everyone was accounted for Wednesday morning.
One person was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Suncor did not release the extent of the person’s injuries, citing the person’s privacy.
“Our first priority is to ensure the individual receives proper care,” a statement from the company read.
“The appropriate local authorities and regulatory agencies have been notified and we are working closely with them.”
Suncor said it will investigate the cause of the fire.
Sirens went off at the facility Wednesday morning, which were heard in some parts of Strathcona County. The county said there was no public safety threat.
