N.S. introduces refundable tax credit for fertility treatments, surrogacy costs

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia will be offering a refundable tax credit for families going through fertility treatment and surrogacy.

The new tax measure was introduced in legislation on Wednesday.

The tax credit will equal to 40 per cent of the cost of fertility treatments provided by a Nova Scotia-licensed medical practitioner or infertility clinic, as well as for surrogacy-related medical expenses. If the particular service is not offered in the province, a licensed practitioner in Nova Scotia can refer the patient elsewhere.

“This measure makes Nova Scotia the first province in Canada to provide this kind of support for surrogacy,” the province noted in a news release.

“We recognize the struggle that hopeful parents face starting a family. Not only are infertility challenges extraordinarily stressful, but the cost of fertility treatments and surrogacy-related medical expenses are significant barriers,” said Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re so happy to help Nova Scotians realize their dreams of becoming parents by reducing the financial burden of fertility treatments and surrogacy-related medical expenses.”

The rebate, called the Nova Scotia Fertility and Surrogacy Rebate, is part of the province’s 2022-23 budget. While there is no limit to the number of treatments people can claim, the maximum annual claim is $20,000 in eligible costs, for a maximum annual tax credit of $8,000.

It will provide coverage for people who would have previously had to pay the full cost of these treatments, including members of the 2SLGBTIQ+ community.

Fertility Matters Canada, a national organization that supports those seeking treatment, estimates one in six Nova Scotian will face fertility challenges or need access to fertility care.

Executive Director Carolynn Dube said the average cost of a round of IVF in Canada is $20,000, while surrogacy costs are “significantly higher.”

“For those struggling with fertility, and for those who need to access fertility services in order to have a baby, there is a significant negative impact on their mental health, their productivity at work and at home, and also their relationships,” she said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This (tax credit) will enable thousands of Nova Scotians to access the care that they need in their province, in order to make their dream of starting a family a reality.”

5:11 Infertility during a pandemic Infertility during a pandemic – Apr 17, 2021