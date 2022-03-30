Cocaine seized in Winnipeg drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing trafficking charges after police say officers found cocaine during a raid at Winnipeg home Tuesday.

Members of the Winnipeg police gangs and guns unit, along with tactical officers, executed a search warrant at home in the first 100 block of Boulton Bay as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

A 60-year-old male faces charges after Guns & Gangs Unit members executed a search warrant at a residence in the first 100 block of Boulton Bay as part of a drug trafficking investigation and seized 1.15 kilograms of cocaine. Media release: https://t.co/UakGqIUuZB — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 30, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Once inside police say they found 1.15 kilograms of cocaine, drug packaging materials, and a small amount of cash.

A 60-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court.

1:19 Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg