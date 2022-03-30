Menu

Crime

Cocaine seized in Winnipeg drug raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 12:13 pm
A Winnipeg man is facing charges following a drug raid Tuesday. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man is facing charges following a drug raid Tuesday. Joe Scarpelli / Global News

A man is facing trafficking charges after police say officers found cocaine during a raid at Winnipeg home Tuesday.

Read more: Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg

Members of the Winnipeg police gangs and guns unit, along with tactical officers, executed a search warrant at home in the first 100 block of Boulton Bay as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Once inside police say they found 1.15 kilograms of cocaine, drug packaging materials, and a small amount of cash.

Trending Stories

Read more: Months-long police investigation yields major drug bust: Winnipeg police

A 60-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court.

Click to play video: 'Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg' Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
