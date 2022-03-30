Menu

Canada

No winners for $70M Lottomax jackpot, 7 tickets hit Maxmillions numbers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 10:07 am
Someone in Winnipeg is $60 million dollars richer after Friday's jackpot. View image in full screen
Someone in Winnipeg is $60 million dollars richer after Friday's jackpot. Global News

No one claimed the $70-million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lottomax which means it will be up for grabs once again on Friday night.

There will also be 39 $1-million Maxmillions prizes up for grabs on April Fools Day.

Read more: London, Ont. woman takes home $1 million through Encore: OLG

The unofficial winning numbers for the draw were 07, 17, 32, 34, 39, 45 and 47 while the bonus number was 42.

While no one claimed the grand prize, there were seven tickets that won the Maxmillions prize with four of those each being worth $1 million while the other three will split $1 million.

Two of the $1-million winning tickets were sold in Ontario with one coming from Waterloo Region and the other coming from Richmond Hill.

In addition, a Maxmillions-winning ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold somewhere in Toronto.

Read more: ‘Immediate retirement’ among plans for Toronto man who won $30M Lotto Max jackpot

There were also three Maxmillions winners on the Prairies and one in Quebec.

Trending Stories

Folks in Whitby should also check their tickets as a Lotto Max second-place winner worth $921,610.50 was sold in that municipality.

Here are all of your unofficial Maxmillions winning numbers:

01, 03, 09, 11, 18, 23 & 26
01, 04, 09, 13, 22, 25 & 37
01, 04, 12, 30, 36, 43 & 46
01, 05, 08, 18, 19, 20 & 47
01, 08, 16, 17, 23, 25 & 34
02, 03, 12, 21, 30, 41 & 50
02, 08, 10, 19, 35, 38 & 41
03, 05, 13, 14, 18, 23 & 33
03, 05, 19, 24, 25, 32 & 50
03, 11, 22, 23, 31, 44 & 45
04, 11, 25, 29, 35, 38 & 39
04, 14, 19, 22, 30, 32 & 34
04, 17, 18, 29, 36, 40 & 43
04, 22, 25, 28, 32, 41 & 42
06, 07, 19, 20, 26, 36 & 44
06, 18, 23, 32, 33, 36 & 46
06, 20, 21, 23, 24, 31 & 38
08, 16, 33, 34, 36, 42 & 43
09, 11, 14, 20, 29, 32 & 36
10, 21, 23, 25, 33, 36 & 39
10, 25, 32, 36, 37, 43 & 47
11, 15, 18, 20, 23, 24 & 25
12, 15, 22, 23, 30, 31 & 49
12, 19, 20, 21, 42, 44 & 49
12, 20, 26, 35, 40, 45 & 48
13, 16, 21, 24, 26, 32 & 39
17, 23, 32, 33, 34, 35 & 42

— with files from The Canadian Press

Ontario. News tagCanada News tagmontreal news tagToronto News tagVancouver news taglottery numbers tagmaxmillions tagLottomax tagcanada lottery tagcanada lottery numbers taglottomax winning numbers tagCanada lottery number tagLottomax Numbers March 29 tagMaxmillions numbers tag

