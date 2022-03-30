No winners for $70M Lottomax jackpot, 7 tickets hit Maxmillions numbers

Send this page to someone via email

No one claimed the $70-million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lottomax which means it will be up for grabs once again on Friday night.

There will also be 39 $1-million Maxmillions prizes up for grabs on April Fools Day.

The unofficial winning numbers for the draw were 07, 17, 32, 34, 39, 45 and 47 while the bonus number was 42.

While no one claimed the grand prize, there were seven tickets that won the Maxmillions prize with four of those each being worth $1 million while the other three will split $1 million.

Two of the $1-million winning tickets were sold in Ontario with one coming from Waterloo Region and the other coming from Richmond Hill.

In addition, a Maxmillions-winning ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold somewhere in Toronto.

There were also three Maxmillions winners on the Prairies and one in Quebec.

Folks in Whitby should also check their tickets as a Lotto Max second-place winner worth $921,610.50 was sold in that municipality.

Here are all of your unofficial Maxmillions winning numbers:

01, 03, 09, 11, 18, 23 & 26

01, 04, 09, 13, 22, 25 & 37

01, 04, 12, 30, 36, 43 & 46

01, 05, 08, 18, 19, 20 & 47

01, 08, 16, 17, 23, 25 & 34

02, 03, 12, 21, 30, 41 & 50

02, 08, 10, 19, 35, 38 & 41

03, 05, 13, 14, 18, 23 & 33

03, 05, 19, 24, 25, 32 & 50

03, 11, 22, 23, 31, 44 & 45

04, 11, 25, 29, 35, 38 & 39

04, 14, 19, 22, 30, 32 & 34

04, 17, 18, 29, 36, 40 & 43

04, 22, 25, 28, 32, 41 & 42

06, 07, 19, 20, 26, 36 & 44

06, 18, 23, 32, 33, 36 & 46

06, 20, 21, 23, 24, 31 & 38

08, 16, 33, 34, 36, 42 & 43

09, 11, 14, 20, 29, 32 & 36

10, 21, 23, 25, 33, 36 & 39

10, 25, 32, 36, 37, 43 & 47

11, 15, 18, 20, 23, 24 & 25

12, 15, 22, 23, 30, 31 & 49

12, 19, 20, 21, 42, 44 & 49

12, 20, 26, 35, 40, 45 & 48

13, 16, 21, 24, 26, 32 & 39

17, 23, 32, 33, 34, 35 & 42

— with files from The Canadian Press