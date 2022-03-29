Menu

Traffic

Avalanche closes section of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 9:23 pm
A photo showing an avalanche covering a section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden on Tuesday.
A photo showing an avalanche covering a section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden on Tuesday. Emcon Services Inc.

An avalanche has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.

The closure is between Revelstoke and Golden, and affects both directions of travel.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detour is available.

The next update is slated for 7 p.m. PT.

Another view of the snow and debris that’s covering the Trans-Canada Highway.
Another view of the snow and debris that’s covering the Trans-Canada Highway. Emcon Services Inc.

A lot of snow can now be seen on the highway near Albert Canyon.

DriveBC says planned control work was underway when an avalanche came down.

 

