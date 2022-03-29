Avalanche closes section of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

An avalanche has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.

The closure is between Revelstoke and Golden, and affects both directions of travel.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 is CLOSED in both directions between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC due to an avalanche. Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update at 7:00 PM PDT. @511Alberta @GlacierNP More information: https://t.co/EhErr7rQYp — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 30, 2022

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detour is available.

The next update is slated for 7 p.m. PT.

Another view of the snow and debris that’s covering the Trans-Canada Highway. Emcon Services Inc.

A lot of snow can now be seen on the highway near Albert Canyon.

DriveBC says planned control work was underway when an avalanche came down.

The Trans-Canada highway between #Revelstoke and #Golden is closed. @DriveBC confirming that planned control work was taking place when an avalanche occurred. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) March 30, 2022