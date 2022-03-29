Avalanche closes section of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior

An avalanche has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.
The closure is between Revelstoke and Golden, and affects both directions of travel.
According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detour is available.
The next update is slated for 7 p.m. PT.
A lot of snow can now be seen on the highway near Albert Canyon.
DriveBC says planned control work was underway when an avalanche came down.
