Construction begins on new enhancement for Summerland, B.C. playground

Construction has started on a new enhancement for a playground in Summerland, B.C.

District of Summerland recreation supervisor Joanne Malar said the playground, which is located in Memorial Park, is well-used and overdue for an update.

“Our playgrounds are getting to end of life, many of them. So, Memorial Park, we have a whole master plan to redevelop this playground and this whole park,” said Malar.

“The big priority for council was to get this playground redone and so we are excited that it all went through.”

The upgrades will include elements of STEM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) which will be incorporated through sensory panels, kinetic flags, a puzzle, technology through kid-powered and solar-powered energy, and more.

“One of the features that is very unique to Canada is called the Mighty Descent and that’s that slide that many people can go down at the same time. And the way you come off is very unique, it allows all different abilities on it,” said Malar.

“Just this design is very unique and especially for Summerland it will be a big draw for families — that live here and for visitors alike.”

Some of the existing playground will remain in place or move to a different area of the park, to provide space for the new addition.

“This wooden structure is the part that will be replaced, and it will be replaced with a playground that costs a quarter of a million dollars,” said Summerland acting Mayor Erin Carlson.

“It is a big investment that the community is making in Memorial Park. We will keep the existing swings and the structure that was put in a few years ago.”

Additional features were added to the project, made possible by $5,000 donations each from several local organizations.

“The Kinsmen club have been participating, the local rotary club has given a donation and the credit union also contributed to making this playground go forward,” said Carlson.

“Those folks are also going to be participating some labour to ensure that it doesn’t cost as much to do the install and the landscaping.”

The District of Summerland is also asking for additional volunteers to participate in May — the date will be determined in the near future — to assist with placing the engineered wood fibre surfacing.

The playground grand reopening is targeted for May 2022.

