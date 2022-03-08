Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Summerland, B.C. maple tree tapping underway

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 9:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Curious kids get close up at maple syrup process in Summerland, B.C.' Curious kids get close up at maple syrup process in Summerland, B.C.
WATCH: Most of Canada's maple syrup is harvested in the east however, there are a few people in B.C. that tap trees themselves to create distinctive B.C. maple syrup.

Most of Canada’s maple syrup is harvested in the east, however, there are a few people in B.C. that tap trees themselves to create distinctive B.C. maple syrup.

A popular destination for school field trips is Maple Roch in Summerland, which welcomes curious kids on a sugar high to find out how this year’s harvest from trees throughout the community is going.

“We’re doing extremely well. I think we’re going to be at about 2,000 litres of sap this year,” said Roch Fortin, Maple Roch owner.

“But, that doesn’t mean we’ll have that much maple syrup. We have a really old burner and we’re doing it the old-fashioned way.”

Read more: Penticton boy beats rare kidney cancer for third time

More than 30 homeschooled children got to see the entire process — from the boiling of sap, to tasting the finished product.

Story continues below advertisement
“We really teach them [about] farm to table and the ingenuity, that anything is possible,” said Mirjana Komljenovic, Maple Roch manager.

“We work with a lot of maple artisans that come up with these wonderful products that they create and we sell, that help them build their businesses.”

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. artist crafts twist on traditional Dream Catchers

The tour finishes with making maple syrup taffy in the snow, and the kids get to roll it themselves onto a popsicle stick.

In all, it’s a day of learning for these students about a pure Canadian tradition.

 

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Small Business tagsummerland taggiving back tagField Trip tagSummerland Maple Syrup tagTree Tapping tagCanadian Tradition tagBC Maple Syrup tagMaple Tree Tapping tagOkanagan Maple Syrup tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers