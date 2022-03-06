Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek suspects wanted in ‘hate-motivated mischief’ investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 3:38 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with a “hate-motivated mischief” investigation in Toronto.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, two men were said to be damaging vehicles with a sledgehammer in the parking lot of a Cineplex movie theatre plaza in the Queensway and Islington Avenue area, officers said in a press release on Sunday.

Officers said the damaged vehicles had Russian flags in their windshields.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged after Ukraine flag ripped from vehicle, window smashed in Vaughan

 

Police said the first suspect is in his late teens and was seen wearing a grey sweater. The second suspect was wearing a black sweater.

According to police, they fled the area in a dark grey Acura.

Police are treating the incident as a hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

