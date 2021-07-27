Calgary girl diagnosed with leukemia summiting mountains for kids cancer fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Kananaskis has truly been healing for 10-year-old Auralia Reid. Her parents, Ryan Reid and Trinda Hassel, bring their daughter out on hikes every chance they get, knowing the Alberta Rockies are nature’s medicine.

“Nature is our church. We don’t go to church. This is our church, where we find peace,” Hassel said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Nature is our church. We don't go to church. This is our church, where we find peace," Hassel said.

View image in full screen Auralia hiking with her parents. Jill Croteau/Global News

It’s the quiet that lures the family there — but it’s Auralia’s courage that’s moving mountains. She was diagnosed with leukemia nearly three years ago.

“I felt hollow, like my whole world shattered. In that moment I was like, you got to save my baby,” Hassel said.

View image in full screen Auralia during treatment. Courtesy: Trinda Hassel

Auralia’s father Ryan said it was the scariest time in his life.

“It was heartbreaking, like a nightmare,” Ryan said. “That was my seven-year-old daughter in that bed and that diagnosis, I don’t have words.”

But they stayed positive encouraging their daughter.

View image in full screen Auralia hiking. Courtesy: Trinda Hassel

“We never talked about, ‘you’re sick.’ We talked about, ‘you’re healing,'” Hassel said.

Through it all, Auralia always longed for the mountains, especially during her treatment.

Even while she was undergoing chemotherapy every day for 912 days, she still conquered summits.

View image in full screen Auralia on one of her hikes. Courtesy: Trinda Hassel

“Dad would carry me if I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do — he would pick me up and put me on his shoulders,” Auralia said.

“She’s powered through a lot. She’s a tough girl, she’s inspiring,” Ryan said.

“She has taught me strength comes from within,” Hassel said.

View image in full screen Auralia and her parents on a rock lookout at Widowmaker Trail. Jill Croteau/Global News

The little girl is now in remission and her hikes have a much bigger purpose, she wants to reach the top of Wasootch Ridge in Kananaskis by the end of July or early August.

“It’s a big hike. It’ll be the biggest one ever,” Ryan said. “It’s going to be motivating for her to know she gave back.”

It was Auralia’s idea to make the hike a fundraiser for Kids Cancer Care.

“For Camp Kindle and peer support group. It’s a group where kids with cancer can be just kids and not the kid with cancer,” Auralia said.

View image in full screen Auralia at Camp Kindle. Courtesy: Trinda Hassel

“She’s unbelievable. We try to let her know she is but I don’t think she gets it,” Ryan said.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Trinda Hassel

“I am so proud of her, so proud, she is a champ,” Hassel said.

