Manitoba announces plans to optimize Rivers Dam

Send this page to someone via email

The Rivers Dam on Lake Wahtopanah is set to get some upgrades.

Tuesday afternoon the province announced it is contracting the KGS Group Limited to reconstruct the structure.

This announcement comes two years after a record-high flood in Lake Wahtopanah in 2020.

“The heavy rainfall event that occurred in the summer of 2020 saw unprecedented water flows that put communities and dams located along the river at risk,” said Piwniuk.

“As a government, we want residents in these communities and all Manitobans to be safe and have confidence in their local infrastructure. That is why we are investing in this critical infrastructure to make sure the Rivers Dam is properly engineered and built safely and to provincial and national standards.”

Story continues below advertisement

Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke says the aim is to be prepared for any situation.

“For many years, Lake Wahtopanah has been a place where people gather and the Rivers reservoir is an important part of this community,” said Clarke.

“The reservoir is also an important part of our province’s system of drainage and water storage, and the dam here performs an important function by helping moderate flows on the Little Saskatchewan River to protect people from flooding. This investment will ensure the dam continues to protect Manitobans for years to come.”

0:29 Winnipeg City identifies properties at risk of flooding Winnipeg City identifies properties at risk of flooding

According to the province, KGS is working on preliminary designs for permanent repair options.

Story continues below advertisement

The final design will follow Canadian Dam Association guidelines and be able to facilitate high levels of water.

Construction is set to begin in 2023.