Canada

Dog alerts North Okanagan family to devastating early morning fire

By Doyle Potenteau & Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 5:16 pm
A Coldstream home was heavily damaged by fire on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A Coldstream home was heavily damaged by fire on Tuesday morning. Global News

With the help of their dog, a Coldstream, B.C., family was able to escape an inferno that engulfed much of their home on Tuesday morning.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morganthaler said crews were called to the fire along Kalavista Drive, at 4:30 a.m., and could see flames before they arrived.

“The homeowners, their dog and son had escaped, and they told us that the dog woke them up and alerted them to the fire,” Morganthaler said.

Read more: West Kelowna, B.C. home significantly damaged in overnight fire

The house is “a total loss at this time,” and well into Tuesday afternoon crews were still on site knocking down hotspots.

“It’s been a little bit stubborn,” Morganthaler said. “When we pulled up and got on scene, a multitude of propane (tanks) started exploding. There are still hotspots and our crews will be out here through the evening.”

One of the big concerns with the fire was that it was in a densely-packed neighbourhood, meaning it threatened houses on either side.

Those properties were evacuated until the fire was brought under control and, while one sustained damage, they are still habitable.

Morganthaler said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and would like to remind residents of the importance of fire alarms being installed and in working order.

