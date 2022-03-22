Menu

Canada

West Kelowna, B.C. home significantly damaged in overnight fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 4:25 pm
Firefighters in West Kelowna were called to an overnight blaze along Thacker Drive on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Firefighters in West Kelowna were called to an overnight blaze along Thacker Drive on Tuesday. West Kelowna Fire Rescue

A Good Samaritan came to the aid of a West Kelowna, B.C., resident whose home was ablaze during an overnight fire.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue, the homeowner was woken by the Good Samaritan, who saw the flames and pounded on the door, alerting the resident.

Read more: Lone occupant safely escapes Kelowna house fire

The fire department says it was alerted to the blaze along the 2400 block of Thacker Drive around 1:30 a.m., with the first arriving crews reporting that the home’s cedar shake roof was on fire, and that it was growing rapidly.

“The fire was deep-seated in the roof structure and proved difficult to fully extinguish,” said the fire department.

Firefighters battling the house fire along Thacker Drive. View image in full screen
Firefighters battling the house fire along Thacker Drive. West Kelowna Fire Rescue

“However, crews were able to pull the ceilings and get sufficient volumes of water into the roof spaces to knock the fire down and save the rest of the home.

“That said, the home also suffered significant water damage, in addition to a burnt and partially collapsed roof.”

The fire-damaged house on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
The fire-damaged house on Tuesday morning. Global News

The fire department said there were no injuries to the resident or the pets, adding the house is insured.

The fire is not suspicious and is currently under investigation, with the fire department adding that initial findings suggest the fire may have been caused by a wood stove.

Click to play video: 'Penticton’s Warren House burns down' Penticton’s Warren House burns down
Penticton’s Warren House burns down – Mar 8, 2022

 

