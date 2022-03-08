Menu

Fire

Lone occupant safely escapes Kelowna house fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 10:45 am
Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

The lone occupant of a Kelowna home that caught fire Monday night made it out safely, fire crews reported.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Radant Road just after midnight and firefighters first on scene reported seeing flames and black smoke coming from a window on the front of the structure.

“Crews deployed a hose line and quickly extinguished the fire,” Shayne Kiehlbauch, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department, said in a press release.

“Crews then went into the structure to confirm everyone was out and check for fire extension. The lone occupant made it out safely. ”

Kelowna RCMP, fire department investigating increase in suspicious fires

Kiehlbauch said crews went into the overhaul phase to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

At this time, they don’t have a cause for the fire, Kiehlbauch said. It is not, however, considered suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are functioning properly.

