Drayton Entertainment announces 2022 sked, will offer 3 levels of performances

Send this page to someone via email

Drayton Entertainment has announced its lineup for the 2022 season, including Hamilton Family Theatre in Cambridge, Ont., as well as the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse and the Schoolhouse Theatre in St. Jacobs.

“This season will look a little different with perhaps one or two fewer shows as we cautiously resume operations, but the top-quality entertainment experience and customer service you’ve come to expect remain the same,” artistic director Alex Mustakas stated.

Read more: Film and TV production returned to Cambridge last year in a big way

Tickets will go on sale on April 4 and patrons will have three options to meet their level of comfort over the first few months of performances as things reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic

From May through July, some performances at Drayton theatres will be 100-per cent capacity with no proof of vaccination required, while others will have a 33-per cent reduction in capacity and a third grouping will also have 33-per cent capacity with proof of vaccination required.

Story continues below advertisement

From August through December, the third grouping will fall by the wayside.

The province has lifted restrictions for theatres but Mustakas said that Drayton had surveyed customers and concluded that the best way to meet their comfort levels was to offer the differing options.

“We want the return to live theatre to be as easy as possible for everyone. With that in mind, we have created show schedules with varying capacities and protocols that gradually change as the season progresses,” he explained.

Read more: Waterloo International Airport was 6th busiest in Canada during 2021

In Cambridge at the Hamilton Family Theatre, the season will open with Fiddler on the Loose, which will be followed by On Golden Pond, It Runs in the Family and Good Ol’ Country Gospel. The Sound of Music will close out the year, running from Nov. 24 through Christmas Eve.

Up in St. Jacobs at the Schoolhouse Theatre, the season will open on May 25 with Billy Bishop Goes to War which will be followed by The Crooner and We’ll Meet Again.

Over at the Country Playhouse Theatre, the season begins with Mamma Mia! and goes on to include The Sweet Delilah Swim Club, Driving Miss Daisy, American Son before finishing with Wizard of Oz: The Panto.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38 Ontario launches new plan to prepare for health emergencies, includes PPE stockpile Ontario launches new plan to prepare for health emergencies, includes PPE stockpile