Willowbrook Mall in Langley, B.C., briefly evacuated due to gas leak from damaged line

Shoppers were forced to avoid the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley, B.C., for a couple of hours Tuesday due to a leak from a damaged natural gas line.

A spokesperson for FortisBC confirmed it received a report of a damaged gas line outside the mall at around 10:40 a.m.

Crews arrived five minutes later and shut off the gas to the mall as they worked to find “the best and safest way to repair the line and restore service,” the spokesperson said.

The mall was evacuated and people were told to avoid the area.

FortisBC later confirmed around 1 p.m. that the leak had been brought under control and people were allowed back inside the mall.

Crews are still working to repair the line, and there is no estimated time when those repairs will be finished.

Fire crews with both the City and Township of Langley, as well as Langley RCMP, said they had not been called to the mall and were not aware of the incident.

FortisBC did not say how the gas line was damaged or how significant the damage was, only saying a “third party” was responsible.

