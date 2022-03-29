Man charged after North Battleford RCMP seize firearms

Send this page to someone via email

North Battleford RCMP charged a 32-year-old man with firearm offences after police widened an investigation into the source of firearms recovered in a March 18 drug bust.

Adam Morin, of Glaslyn, Sask., faces several charges including transferring a firearm when not authorized, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and unsafe firearm storage.

The investigation began after unwanted persons were reported inside a residence on 33rd Street in Battleford on March 18. Three adults and one youth were charged.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP charge 4 men after seizing cocaine and cannabis

Renelle Bugler, of Lloydminster, Christopher Ludviksen, of Glaslyn, and Sebastian Sanderson of Saskatoon face several charges, including possession of methamphetamine for trafficking; unsafe storage of firearms; and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

The 16-year-old youth was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and resisting a police officer.

They made their first court appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on March 21, the RCMP said.

The RCMP’s North Battleford provincial general investigation section (GIS) looked into the matter following the drug bust in order to determine where the guns came from.

The GIS officers and Turtleford/Glaslyn RCMP on March 24 executed a search warrant at a home in Glaslyn. Police seized three semi-automatic handguns.

“[T]his investigation is an excellent example of the results of their efforts: five semi-automatic handguns have been seized and a firearms trafficking network has been disrupted,” said Supt. Josh Graham of Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes unit in a release.

Morin will make his first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on April 25.

1:46 Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire – Jan 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement