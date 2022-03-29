Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec logs 20 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up by nearly 40

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: '‘Rise of the BA.2 variant is worrisome’: Quebec urges caution as it warns of ‘possible’ 6th COVID wave' ‘Rise of the BA.2 variant is worrisome’: Quebec urges caution as it warns of ‘possible’ 6th COVID wave
Quebec is urging people to be prudent amid rising COVID-19 cases as the province says it is possibly gearing up for a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by the even more transmissible BA.2 Omicron subvariant. Felicia Parrillo reports.

Quebec recorded 20 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 and a 38-patient increase Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease came to a total of 1,153. This comes after 135 patients were admitted in the last day while 97 left.

Of pandemic-related hospitalizations, 63 are Quebecers in intensive care units. This is a rise of 10 in the past 24-hour stretch.

The province reported 2,171 new cases of the novel coronavirus, but this is only a partial picture of the current situation since PCR screening is limited to certain groups.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec public health experts say province has already entered a sixth wave of COVID-19

Health authorities say 13,139 tests were administered at government-run sites Sunday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the results of 1,617 rapid tests were declared on the province’s online portal. This includes 1,347 results positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 immunization campaign provided another 4,287 doses of the vaccine Monday. More than 18.6 shots have been given to date.

Quebec has reported a total of 961,383 official cases since 2020. The death toll related to health crisis reached 14,345 on Tuesday.

The latest roundup put the number of recoveries at 927,579.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers