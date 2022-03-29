Belleville police seek suspect who may have attacked man with a hammer

Belleville police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the person responsible for an apparent assault with a weapon.
Police say a man was running down Moira Street East with a head injury. An investigation suggests the 33-year-old victim was likely assaulted with a hammer. He was sent to hospital with a minor laceration on his head.
Police say no suspects were located and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Jordan Rhodes at 613-966-0882 ext. 4223 or by email (jrhodes@bellevilleps.ca).
