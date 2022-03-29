Belleville police seek suspect who may have attacked man with a hammer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Belleville police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the person responsible for an apparent assault with a weapon.

Police say a man was running down Moira Street East with a head injury. An investigation suggests the 33-year-old victim was likely assaulted with a hammer. He was sent to hospital with a minor laceration on his head.

Police say no suspects were located and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jordan Rhodes at 613-966-0882 ext. 4223 or by email (jrhodes@bellevilleps.ca).

2:06 Collins Bay Legion Branch 631 is now fundraising for a new roof. Collins Bay Legion Branch 631 is now fundraising for a new roof.