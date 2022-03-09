Belleville, Ont. woman leads police on chase before striking cement pole

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville Police charged a woman after she led officers on a wild car chase through the city.

Police say they received numerous complaints from various parts of the city Tuesday about an erratic vehicle that was speeding, not stopping at traffic lights, and driving into oncoming traffic.

Officers caught up with the woman on North Front Street and witnessed some of the same behaviour.

Officers say the woman at one point drove into the parking lot of the police station, but then tried to exit and narrowly missed crashing into a police cruiser as she was backing out.

The woman eventually struck a light pole, then drove a few more blocks before coming to a stop, police say.

Police say the woman resisted arrest but was quickly taken into custody.

The 29-year-old woman was charged with dangerous driving, flight from a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

She was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police say no injuries were reported.