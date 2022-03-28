Unsafe sexual enhancement products seized from Edmonton store

Send this page to someone via email

Ten types of health and sexual enhancement products have been removed from the shelves of an Edmonton store by Health Canada.

According to an ongoing product seizure list on the government agency’s website, the poppers and other products were seized from The Passion Vault on 111 Avenue and 152 Street.

The agency doesn’t specify when the seizure happened, but the information was added to the list on Monday.

According to Health Canada, the products contain unsafe ingredients including yohimbe, isobutyl nitrite, sildenafil and tadalafil.

“Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality,” the government agency said.

Anyone who purchased a product listed on the table should stop using it immediately and consult a doctor if they have health concerns.

Product labels will specify if it has been authorized for sale by Health Canada with an eight-digit Drug Identification Number, Natural Product Number or Homeopathic Drug Number.

Shoppers can also find out whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

This is not the first time the west Edmonton store has had products seized. According to the online list, the store had similar products seized in April 2021 as well.