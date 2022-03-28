Menu

Health

Unsafe sexual enhancement products seized from Edmonton store

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 28, 2022 6:27 pm
Health Canada has seized a number of products from the Passion Vault in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Health Canada has seized a number of products from the Passion Vault in Edmonton. Health Canada

Ten types of health and sexual enhancement products have been removed from the shelves of an Edmonton store by Health Canada.

According to an ongoing product seizure list on the government agency’s website, the poppers and other products were seized from The Passion Vault on 111 Avenue and 152 Street.

The agency doesn’t specify when the seizure happened, but the information was added to the list on Monday.

Read more: Pain reliever recalled due to dosage mislabeling, Health Canada says

According to Health Canada, the products contain unsafe ingredients including yohimbe, isobutyl nitrite, sildenafil and tadalafil.

Trending Stories

“Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality,” the government agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who purchased a product listed on the table should stop using it immediately and consult a doctor if they have health concerns.

Read more: Recall issued for rapid coronavirus test with $9.5M Alberta Health Services contract

Product labels will specify if it has been authorized for sale by Health Canada with an eight-digit Drug Identification Number, Natural Product Number or Homeopathic Drug Number.

Shoppers can also find out whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

This is not the first time the west Edmonton store has had products seized. According to the online list, the store had similar products seized in April 2021 as well.

