Fatal Lynn Lake, Man. pedestrian collision leads to charges: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a 60-year-old woman has been charged after a fatal pedestrian crash in Lynn Lake, Man.

Police say their investigation has determined that a 57-year-old woman walked behind a vehicle early yesterday morning, which then backed up and struck her.

57yo female from Lynn Lake died after she was struck by a vehicle backing up on Sherritt Avenue in Lynn Lake. A 60yo female from Brochet has been arrested for Dangerous Driving Causing Death. #rcmpmb continue to investigate w/ assistance of Forensic Collision Reconstructionist pic.twitter.com/rGQrSvlZ69 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 28, 2022

The resident of Lynn Lake was taken to hospital, where she later died.

RCMP say a woman from Brochet, Man., has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

