Fatal Lynn Lake, Man. pedestrian collision leads to charges: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a 60-year-old woman has been charged after a fatal pedestrian crash in Lynn Lake, Man.
Police say their investigation has determined that a 57-year-old woman walked behind a vehicle early yesterday morning, which then backed up and struck her.
The resident of Lynn Lake was taken to hospital, where she later died.
RCMP say a woman from Brochet, Man., has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.
