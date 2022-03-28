Menu

Crime

Fatal Lynn Lake, Man. pedestrian collision leads to charges: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 5:36 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
A woman from Brochet has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Global News

Manitoba RCMP say a 60-year-old woman has been charged after a fatal pedestrian crash in Lynn Lake, Man.

Police say their investigation has determined that a 57-year-old woman walked behind a vehicle early yesterday morning, which then backed up and struck her.

Read more: Northern Manitoba health centre reopens after closing due to staffing shortages

The resident of Lynn Lake was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Read more: Police dog helps Lynn Lake RCMP track down missing rifle

RCMP say a woman from Brochet, Man., has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Fatal Crash tagWinnipeg crime tagLynn Lake taglynn lake rcmp tagBrochet tag

