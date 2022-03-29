Kitchener man wanted for murder in Lambton County arrested in Sault Ste. Marie

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in Lambton County was arrested last week in Sault Ste. Marie, police there said Monday.

The accused, 21-year-old Turuk Thomas of Kitchener, Ont., was one of two men arrested and charged last week with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in the northern Ontario city.

Sault Ste. Marie police say they responded to a location on Grace Street in the core of the city around 3 a.m. on March 24 for a report of a man in possession of a firearm.

Two men were seen by officers running from the area, police said, and the pair were later placed under investigative detention.

Police say 99 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, valued at roughly $49,000, was located in the area by a canine team.

Thomas and another man, a 20-year-old also from Kitchener, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

In an update Monday, Sault Ste. Marie police say they later found out that Thomas had been wanted by Lambton County OPP for a charge of first-degree murder.

Thomas was placed into the custody of provincial police on Saturday.

Global News contacted Lambton OPP for more information about Thomas’s murder charge but received no response by publishing time.