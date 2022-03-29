Menu

Crime

Kitchener man wanted for murder in Lambton County arrested in Sault Ste. Marie

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 29, 2022 12:30 pm
Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Building. View image in full screen
Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Building. Google Maps

A 21-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in Lambton County was arrested last week in Sault Ste. Marie, police there said Monday.

The accused, 21-year-old Turuk Thomas of Kitchener, Ont., was one of two men arrested and charged last week with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in the northern Ontario city.

Sault Ste. Marie police say they responded to a location on Grace Street in the core of the city around 3 a.m. on March 24 for a report of a man in possession of a firearm.

Two men were seen by officers running from the area, police said, and the pair were later placed under investigative detention.

Read more: London, Ont. police release photos of car, suspects in 2021 Lynda Marques killing

Police say 99 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, valued at roughly $49,000, was located in the area by a canine team.

Thomas and another man, a 20-year-old also from Kitchener, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

In an update Monday, Sault Ste. Marie police say they later found out that Thomas had been wanted by Lambton County OPP for a charge of first-degree murder.

Thomas was placed into the custody of provincial police on Saturday.

Global News contacted Lambton OPP for more information about Thomas’s murder charge but received no response by publishing time.

