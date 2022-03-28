Menu

Canada

Town of Ajax, Ont. releases directory of Black-owned businesses

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 3:31 pm
The Town of Ajax releases a Black Owned business directory. View image in full screen
The Town of Ajax releases a Black Owned business directory. God Bless John's Barbershop

The town of Ajax’s Anti-Black Racism Task Force has released a new directory that lists Black-owned businesses in the area.

About 70 businesses are a part of the directory so far, including Apex Health and Fitness. 

“We do massages, physio, personal training, chiropractic services. it’s like a one-stop shop for health and fitness,” said owner Carl Carter.

Carter is a local massage therapist and personal trainer and has owned the business since 2005.

Read more: Ajax unveils artwork in recognition of Decade for People of African Descent

For Carter, joining Ajax’s newly-released Black-owned business directory means not only reaching more of his community members, but helping them reach their health goals.

“I like to spread health and fitness to everybody, and Apex Health and Fitness is about getting you to your pinnacle of your health and fitness,” he explained.

Close by is God Bless John’s Barbershop, which offers a variety of services for men and boys.

“We put customers first, and take our time to make sure we are providing the best service,” said co-owner Luke Edmund.

This location of the shop opened at the start of the pandemic, and Edumund explains it really impacted business.

“Customers are pretty much scared to come to the shop, or they’re not travelling as much anymore. Especially we are being a new barber in this location, so people are not really used to us,” said Edmund.

Read more: ‘It’s not just a fad’: Black-owned businesses lack support months after George Floyd movement

Mariska Thomas, the Chair of Ajax’s Anti-Black Racism Task Force, says the directory was launched to help small businesses like Edmund’s, and Carter’s gain more clients and bounce back from the pandemic.

“It provides a space to showcase Black culture and entrepreneurs, and it helps increase the visibility and representation within the community,” explains Thomas.

Black-owned businesses in Ajax looking to join the directory are asked to email the Anti-Black Racism Task Force.

The directory can be found online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
