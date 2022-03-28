Menu

Entertainment

Rock The Park music festival announces 5th night headlined by Dierks Bentley

By Kate Otterbein 980 CFPL
Posted March 28, 2022 2:35 pm
Dierks Bentley will headline Rock The Park's country-themed fifth and closing night. View image in full screen
Dierks Bentley will headline Rock The Park's country-themed fifth and closing night. Myriah Kay / Rock The Park

Rock The Park has announced a fifth night of music for its upcoming summer festival in London, Ont.

The night will feature country stars like Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Breland, and the Canadian duo, The Reklaws.

It is in addition to four other nights of music, one of which will feature pop star Alanis Morrissette.

The festival will now take place in Harris Park from July 13-17.

Read more: The Glorious Sons to headline Rock The Park’s July 14 show in London, Ont.

“We know how much our fans love country music, so we couldn’t pass up bringing Dierks to Rock The Park, especially with his original show in London being cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic,” says Brad Jones, president of the Jones Entertainment Group.

“It’s been a long few years for everyone, so we’re going to give our country fans a night to remember and help them forget about the past two years.”

The night was added after Jones wrote a letter to city council, saying an additional show would have a positive impact on the local economy in London.

Read more: Rock the Park 2022 organizers hoping to add extra day after COVID-19 hiatus

The lineup is full of chart-topping artists with many award nominations for the GRAMMYs, Junos, CCMAs, and more. Other performers will include:

  • Wed. July 13: Alanis Morrissette, Garbage, The Beaches, Crash Test Dummies
  • Thurs. July 14: The Glorious Sons, July Talk, Big Wreck, The Trews
  • Fri. July 15: 90’s Throwback Night with TLC, AQUA, Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base), 2 Live Crew
  • Sat. July 16: TBA
  • Sun. July 17: Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Breland, The Reklaws

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Humane Society London Middlesex, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area, and Western Football Scholarship. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. every day with concerts taking place from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the added day on April 1 at 10:00 a.m. They are available online at www.rockthepark.ca or by phone at 519-672-1967.

