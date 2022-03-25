Rock the Park 2022 organizers hoping to add extra day after COVID-19 hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 the Rock the Park music festival is coming back to Harris Park in London, Ont., this summer, and organizers are trying to make it bigger and better than ever.

The Rock the Park Music Festival is set to take place this summer from July 13 to 16 in Harris Park, but organizers are looking to add a fifth day.

This year will mark the festival’s 17th edition.

After two years with little rock or roll, Brad Jones, president of Jones Entertainment Group (JEG), says the fifth night would be great for the local economy.

“If we can do another night and bring 8,000 to 12,000 people down and the hotels and restaurants, to me it’s a no brainer,” Jones said.

In a letter to council, Jones said the addition of a fifth day for another 10,000 fans would have a positive impact on the local economy in London, bringing in additional tourism dollars through hotel reservations, dining, shopping and more.

Section 10.3 of the Special Event Policies and procedures manual for the City of London restricts the use of Harris Park to only four consecutive days, but JEG has requested that council make an exception.

The proposed change will be presented to councillors at the next Community and Protective Services Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“Two years of not a lot of fun anywhere in the world but really in Canada and certainly in London, so we are trying to change that,” Jones said.

Performers are still being announced but so far, the lineups include performances from Alanis Morissette, Nelly, Crash Test Dummies and The Glorious Sons.

Part of the proceeds from the festival will also be going to benefit the Humane Society London Middlesex, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area, and Western Football Scholarship.

Rock The Park Music Festival 2022 lineup as of March 25 includes:

Wed. July 13th – Alanis Morissette, Garbage, The Beaches, Crash Test Dummies

Thurs. July 14th – The Glorious Sons, July Talk, Big Wreck, The Trews

Fri. July 15th – 90’s Throwback Night w TLC, AQUA, Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base), 2 Live Crew

Sat. July 16th – TBA

Sun. July 17th – TBA

Tickets for the concert are available on the Rock the Park website with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. each day with the concerts running from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

