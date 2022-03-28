Manitoba announces new EMS stations in Crystal City, Portage la Prairie

New emergency medical services stations have opened in southern Manitoba.
The province announced the new stations in Crystal City and Portage la Prairie on Monday.
“These new stations support enhanced emergency care for patients,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon in a provincial release.
Gordon said the stations will act as operational hubs for paramedics to ensure quick emergency responses in all parts of the region.
The province says it spent a combined $3.8 million on the stations.
The station in Portage la Prairies is the fourth busiest in the province outside Winnipeg and, according to the province, staff based in the city responded to nearly 3,100 calls last year.
The new 5,834-sq.-ft. facility in Portage will replace a station located in a firehall in nearby Southport.
The new station in Crystal City is 1,800 sq. ft., which the province says will provide more room for vehicles as well as office and staff areas.
–With files from The Canadian Press
