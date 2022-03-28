Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba announces new EMS stations in Crystal City, Portage la Prairie

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Communities Not Cuts Holds Protest At The Manitoba Legislature' Communities Not Cuts Holds Protest At The Manitoba Legislature
WATCH: Communities Not Cuts Holds Protest At The Manitoba Legislature

New emergency medical services stations have opened in southern Manitoba.

The province announced the new stations in Crystal City and Portage la Prairie on Monday.

Read more: Manitoba to close Portage la Prairie youth jail

“These new stations support enhanced emergency care for patients,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon in a provincial release.

Gordon said the stations will act as operational hubs for paramedics to ensure quick emergency responses in all parts of the region.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it spent a combined $3.8 million on the stations.

Trending Stories

The station in Portage la Prairies is the fourth busiest in the province outside Winnipeg and, according to the province, staff based in the city responded to nearly 3,100 calls last year.

Read more: Massive new Manitoba facility to feed demand for pea protein

The new 5,834-sq.-ft. facility in Portage will replace a station located in a firehall in nearby Southport.

The new station in Crystal City is 1,800 sq. ft., which the province says will provide more room for vehicles as well as office and staff areas.

–With files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EMS tagManitoba politics tagPortage la Prairie tagManitoba health care tagAudrey Gordon tagEmergency Medical Services tagCrystal City tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers