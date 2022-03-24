Manitoba to close Portage la Prairie youth jail

Send this page to someone via email

The province says it will close the Agassiz Youth Centre in Portage la Prairie due to declining rates of youth incarceration.

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the move, which will see the facility shuttered July 22, on Thursday.

“Like every province in Canada, the past decade has seen a very significant decline in youth incarceration, which has resulted in our youth facilities in both Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie operating at well under half capacity for the better part of a decade,” Goertzen said in a release.

“While still a very difficult decision, it is challenging to operate a facility at 25 per cent capacity at the same time there is overwhelming demand for facility support in many places in Manitoba.”

According to the province, numbers at the boys’ facility have dropped 73 per cent since 2012 — falling to a current overall capacity of 29 per cent and leading to a number of unit closures.

There are currently 90 youth in custody in Manitoba, down from more than 300 a decade ago, the province says.

Goertzen says youth incarceration has been declining in the province and across the country following the enactment of the federal Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Incarcerated youth in southern Manitoba will now all be held at the Manitoba Youth Centre in Winnipeg, which the province says has also been operating at less than 50 per cent capacity for several years.

The provincial release did not say if any jobs will be affected by the closure, but Goertzen said the government will work with staff and the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union to match affected employees with available work at other correctional facilities.

“Staff at the Agassiz Youth Centre are dedicated and valued members of Manitoba Corrections and the closure of the facility is a reflection of the reality of youth incarceration numbers in Manitoba and Canada, and not a reflection of their work, which has been exemplarily,” said Goertzen.

He said the government will also work with the community and other stakeholders on the future use of the building.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the youth centre’s original four-storey stone and brick building was first opened on 24 hectares of land near Crescent Lake in 1910.

It was renamed the Manitoba Home for Boys in 1931 and then became the Agassiz Youth Centre in 1977.

